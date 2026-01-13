Gainesville High forced to forfeit playoff win over Rome after ineligible player ruling

Major news is rocking Georgia high school football after Gainesville High School was forced to forfeit its recent playoff victory against Rome High School.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced the decision after confirming that Gainesville used an ineligible player during the game.

According to the GHSA, the player participated in the playoff matchup after transferring schools during the regular season, having already played at another school earlier in the year.

This is a direct violation of state eligibility rules, which prohibit players from competing until they meet required transfer guidelines.

As a result of the violation, Gainesville's win over Rome has been nullified.

The decision has sent shockwaves through the Gainesville community and the broader high school football world in Georgia.

On Jan. 6th, the school announced that head football coach Josh Niblett resigned to pursue a coaching opportunity at the collegiate level.

School officials and coaches have not yet commented publicly on the ruling.

The GHSA says it is committed to upholding fair play and eligibility standards for all student-athletes. Dr. Tim Scott, executive director of GHSA, told CBS News Atlanta that in addition to the forfeiture, Gainesville will also be required to pay a fine.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.