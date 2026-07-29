Roller coaster fans travel to say farewell to Georgia's Fun Spot America before park closes for good

For nearly a decade, Fun Spot America has given residents of Fayetteville, Georgia and visitors from around the world moments that have kept them coming back for more. Now fans of the park and its unique roller coaster are saying goodbye before it shuts down for good.

The amusement park, which opened in 2017, is known as an affordable place where families can have fun and make memories that will last a lifetime. It had previous been a Fun Junction USA park from the 90s until its acquisition by the Fun Spot company.

In June, the company shared the bad news that its final day of operation would be Aug. 2. Faithful parkgoers told CBS News Atlanta that they're disappointed about the closure.

Courtney Ray and her family traveled from Houston, Texas for one last visit to the park.

"That's why we made an emergency trip out here to say goodbye to one of our favorite roller coasters. We came to ride ArieForce One," Courtney Ray said.

Courtney Ray said Fun Spot America's ArieForce One was one of her family's favorite roller coasters. CBS News Atlanta

She was one of the many from across the country to ride the park's signature coaster. Known as one of the best in the country and built by Rocky Mountain Construction, the steel roller coaster has a top speed of 64 miles per hour, a 146-foot drop at an 83-degree angle, and four inversions.

Ethan Clark and Hannah Right drove hours from their hometown of Boone, North Carolina to pay their respects and ride ArieForce One.

"They built an incredible coaster at a very odd location," Clark said. "I honestly kind of love the little charm they have at the theme park itself. The arcade and everything - it is nostalgic when I was I kid they don't look like this anymore."

Ethan Clark and Hannah Right traveled from Boone, North Carolina to visit Fun Spot American one last time. CBS News Atlanta

Throughout the theme park, there were signs of Fun Spot America's imminent closure - empty booths, shuttered food stands, and a few visitors on the park's other rides.

A manager at the park said he was saddened by the leader's decision to shut down the Fayetteville location, but said he's extremely grateful he will not have to deal with unemployment. The company is working with current employees to secure placements at other locations, including in Florida.

In a statement, Fun Spot America CEO John Arie Jr. thanked the Fayetteville community for its dedication and support.

"Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together," Arie said.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Aug. 2. Unlimited ride passes are less than $40.