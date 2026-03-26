Fulton County warns residents of pretrial supervision scam targeting Atlanta area

The Superior Court of Fulton County is issuing a warning about a scam that is targeting residents with fraudulent pretrial supervision claims.

According to officials, scammers are calling individuals and pretending to be deputies from the Sheriff's Office. They claim the call recipient has been booked into the Fulton County Jail and qualifies for Pretrial Supervision, but must pay a fee to be released.

Authorities clarify that in actual criminal cases, a person remains in jail until a bond hearing takes place. If Pretrial Supervision is granted by a judge, there are absolutely no fees involved. The county's Pretrial Services Program never asks for or accepts payment for supervision.

The scam artists are reportedly using real names of Sheriff's Office staff and accessing public arrest records to seem more convincing. Officials stress that these calls are entirely fake and have no connection to either the Superior Court or the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who receives such a call should not share any personal or financial details. Instead, they should immediately report the attempted scam to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office by calling 404-612-5129.