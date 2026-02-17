Fulton County students weigh in on possible new school meal recipes

Students across Fulton County had the opportunity to weigh in on what could soon be showing up on their lunch trays.

More than 160 students gathered on Friday at the Fulton County School District's Administrative Center for the eighth annual Student Choice Food Challenge.

The event, hosted by the Fulton County Schools Nutrition Department, allowed students to taste-test potential new school meal recipes and rate them. Those ratings help determine which dishes will be added to school menus next year.

Students moved from booth to booth sampling everything from Cajun pasta and cheesy enchilada bake to sushi rolls and strawberry pancake puffs.

Roswell High School sophomore Kirby Netadj quickly locked in on one favorite.

"My favorite was the Cajun pasta," Netadj said. "Do you taste spices? Yes, of course. Is there anything you would do differently? You know what, no. I think this is really good."

For many students, the experience was about more than just flavor.

"I think it's really cool that they are actually letting us do this and take part instead of just forcing meals on us," said Roswell High School sophomore Madeleine Murrey.

Fulton County officials say student-approved dishes from the challenge could begin appearing in cafeterias next school year. CBS News Atlanta

Christian English, also a sophomore at Roswell High School, said the enchiladas stood out.

"The sauce has a lot of flavor," English said after taking a bite.

District Chef Reggie Sloan said creating meals that meet federal nutrition guidelines while still appealing to students takes collaboration.

"I work with a great team," Sloan said. "They make it healthy, and I make it good, so we all work together with dietitians."

District leaders said giving students a voice in the menu selection process can increase participation in school meal programs while also helping students better understand the nutritional standards that shape school lunches.

