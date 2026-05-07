GBI investigating former inmate's claims of medical neglect at Fulton County Jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is looking into claims from a former Fulton County inmate that severe medical neglect at the county's jail led to the amputation of his fingers and lower legs.

In a statement, the GBI confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that it has been requested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to review Rashaad Muhammad's allegations.

Muhammad was arrested after being involved in a shooting on Aug. 11 and calling 911, his attorneys said. When police arrived, they ended up arresting him on aggravated assault and gun possession charges, online jail records show. He told the police as he was being arrested that he needed the antibiotics and medical supplies that were in his car, the attorneys said.

Rashaad Muhammad, left, is escorted from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta by his attorney Ben Crump, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Kate Brumback / AP

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a check and then taken to the jail, where he told medical staff that he needed antibiotics and other supplies. Less than two weeks later, his condition had deteriorated to the point that he could no longer stand, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was ultimately told the amputations were necessary to save his life.

During the months in the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries, the criminal charges against Muhammad were dropped.

Muhammad, who now uses a wheelchair, described his life as a battle and a struggle after the amputations.

The treatment Muhammad received was "the very definition of deliberate indifference," prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who's representing Muhammad, said at a press conference last week.

A spokesperson for the GBI said that they are reviewing the evidence to determine if a criminal investigation should be launched into Muhammad's case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Fulton County Jail has a long history of problems, which led the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in 2023. CBS News Atlanta

The Fulton County Jail's troubled history

The Fulton County Jail has a long history of problems, which led the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in July 2023. Among other problems, the investigation found prisoners were held in filthy and unsafe conditions that violated their constitutional rights.

The Justice Department and county officials announced in January 2025 that they had entered into a court-enforceable consent decree. An independent monitor has been visiting the county's jails, documenting the issues and any progress in fixing them.

Crump said the Fulton County Board of Commissioners bears a huge part of the blame for what happened to Muhammad because commissioners were aware of the problems but failed to act. He said the county needs a new jail, which Labat has pushed for.

The board of commissioners voted in April to borrow up to $1.3 billion for jail improvements, including a new special-purpose facility and renovations at the existing main jail.

Crump also faulted the jail's medical provider, NaphCare, saying that its employees, along with jail guards, ignored Muhammad's pleas for help.

The company said Thursday in an emailed statement that it is "saddened" by what Muhammad experienced but stands behind the treatment provided.

"This involved a medically complex patient, and we believe our staff acted appropriately and did everything within their power to provide care and support under difficult circumstances," the NaphCare statement said.

The sheriff's office said it could not comment on Muhammad's medical condition or specific treatment because of privacy laws, but said that during his time at the jail, "he was under the medical care of NaphCare."The Fulton County Jail has a long history of problems, which led the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in July 2023. Among other problems, the investigation found prisoners were held in filthy and unsafe conditions that violated their constitutional rights.

The Justice Department and county officials announced in January 2025 that they had entered into a court-enforceable consent decree. An independent monitor has been visiting the county's jails and documenting the issues and any progress in fixing them.

Crump said the Fulton County Board of Commissioners bears a huge part of the blame for what happened to Muhammad because commissioners were aware of the problems but failed to act. He said the county needs a new jail, which Labat has pushed for.

The board of commissioners voted in April to borrow up to $1.3 billion for jail improvements, including a new special purpose facility and renovations at the existing main jail.

Crump also faulted the jail's medical provider, NaphCare, saying that its employees, along with jail guards, ignored Muhammad's pleas for help.

The company said Thursday in an emailed statement that it is "saddened" by what Muhammad experienced but stands behind the treatment provided.

"This involved a medically complex patient, and we believe our staff acted appropriately and did everything within their power to provide care and support under difficult circumstances," the NaphCare statement said.

The sheriff's office said it could not comment on Muhammad's medical condition or specific treatment because of privacy laws but said that during his time at the jail, "he was under the medical care of NaphCare."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.