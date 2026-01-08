Fulton County seeks volunteers for annual homelessness count

The Fulton County Department of Community Development is calling for more volunteers to help count people experiencing homelessness later this month.

The effort, known as the Point-in-Time Count, provides a snapshot of homelessness in Fulton County outside the city of Atlanta. The count helps local leaders understand how many people need help and what services are most needed in the community.

Volunteers are especially needed for street canvassing on two nights: Thursday, Jan. 22, in South Fulton, with volunteers reporting at 6 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 23, in North Fulton, with volunteers reporting at 5 p.m.

The Point-in-Time Count takes place over the course of a week and focuses on people who are staying in emergency shelters or transitional housing, or unsheltered, meaning they are sleeping outdoors or in places not meant for people to live, such as cars, parks, streets or abandoned buildings.

County officials say the unsheltered count is where the greatest need for volunteers exists. Those volunteers are assigned to specific areas to conduct brief surveys and speak directly with people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to collecting data, the count helps raise awareness about homelessness and allows volunteers to hear people's stories firsthand. Volunteers also help distribute basic supplies such as hats, gloves, socks and toiletries.

To help ensure safety and comfort, face masks and gloves will be available at command centers on the night of the count. The use of personal protective equipment is optional but encouraged for those who choose to wear it.

Anyone interested in volunteering must register by Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Registration is available online at fulton.pointintime.info.

After signing up, volunteers will receive instructions to set up their account and complete a required self-paced virtual training. The training covers how to respectfully engage with participants, how to use the mobile survey app and an overview of the counting process.

During registration, volunteers can select their preferred area and provide information to help organizers pair them with experienced team members. Group registrations are also welcome for those who want to volunteer with friends, family or coworkers.