Fulton County runoff elections 2025: What voters need to know
Voters in several cities across north and south Fulton County are heading back to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections to decide new mayors and city council members. Runoffs are required in Georgia when no candidate wins a majority in the general election.
Who is on the ballot in the Fulton County runoffs?
Atlanta City Council
District 7
Thomas Worthy
Thad Flowers
District 11
Wayne Martin
Nate Jester
Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education
District 2
Marlissa Crawford
Tony Mitchell
District 6
Tolton Pace
Patreece Hutcherson
District 8 At-large
Kaycee Brock
Royce Mann
Mayor of South Fulton
Mark Baker
Carmalitha L. Gumbs
South Fulton City Council District 2
Aaron Johnson
Stephanie G. Johnson
South Fulton City Council District 4
Kenya Jordan Moore
Jaceey Sebastian
Mayor of East Point
Joshua B. Butler IV
Keisha Chapman
Mayor of Roswell
Mary Robichaux
Kurt Wilson (incumbent)
Mayor of Sandy Springs
Dontaye Carter
Rusty Paul
Sandy Springs City Council District 4
Frank Roberts
Michelle Sullivan
When can I vote on Election Day? Where to Vote
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in Atlanta. All other cities will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day. Find your location and view a sample ballot on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.
Where do I vote?
Voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day. Find your location and view a sample ballot on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.
What do I need to bring to vote?
Georgia law requires a photo ID, which can include:
A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID
A Georgia driver's license, even if expired
Student ID from a Georgia public college or university
Employee photo ID from federal, state, or local government
U.S. passport or military ID
Tribal photo ID
Results from other local races can be found here.