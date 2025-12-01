Watch CBS News
Local News

Fulton County runoff elections 2025: What voters need to know

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Voters in several cities across north and south Fulton County are heading back to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections to decide new mayors and city council members. Runoffs are required in Georgia when no candidate wins a majority in the general election.

Who is on the ballot in the Fulton County runoffs?

Atlanta City Council

District 7

Thomas Worthy
Thad Flowers

District 11

Wayne Martin
Nate Jester

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

Marlissa Crawford
Tony Mitchell

District 6

Tolton Pace 
Patreece Hutcherson

District 8 At-large

Kaycee Brock
Royce Mann

Mayor of South Fulton

Mark Baker
Carmalitha L. Gumbs

South Fulton City Council District 2

Aaron Johnson
Stephanie G. Johnson

South Fulton City Council District 4

Kenya Jordan Moore
Jaceey Sebastian 

Mayor of East Point

Joshua B. Butler IV
Keisha Chapman

Mayor of Roswell

Mary Robichaux
Kurt Wilson (incumbent)

Mayor of Sandy Springs

Dontaye Carter
Rusty Paul

Sandy Springs City Council District 4

Frank Roberts
Michelle Sullivan

When can I vote on Election Day? Where to Vote

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in Atlanta. All other cities will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day. Find your location and view a sample ballot on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

Where do I vote?

Voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day. Find your location and view a sample ballot on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Georgia law requires a photo ID, which can include:

  • A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID

  • A Georgia driver's license, even if expired

  • Student ID from a Georgia public college or university

  • Employee photo ID from federal, state, or local government

  • U.S. passport or military ID

  • Tribal photo ID

Results from other local races can be found here.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue