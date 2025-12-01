Fulton County runoff elections 2025: What voters need to know

Voters in several cities across north and south Fulton County are heading back to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections to decide new mayors and city council members. Runoffs are required in Georgia when no candidate wins a majority in the general election.

Who is on the ballot in the Fulton County runoffs?

Atlanta City Council

District 7

Thomas Worthy

Thad Flowers

District 11

Wayne Martin

Nate Jester

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

Marlissa Crawford

Tony Mitchell

District 6

Tolton Pace

Patreece Hutcherson

District 8 At-large

Kaycee Brock

Royce Mann

Mayor of South Fulton

Mark Baker

Carmalitha L. Gumbs

South Fulton City Council District 2

Aaron Johnson

Stephanie G. Johnson

South Fulton City Council District 4

Kenya Jordan Moore

Jaceey Sebastian

Mayor of East Point

Joshua B. Butler IV

Keisha Chapman

Mayor of Roswell

Mary Robichaux

Kurt Wilson (incumbent)

Mayor of Sandy Springs

Dontaye Carter

Rusty Paul

Sandy Springs City Council District 4

Frank Roberts

Michelle Sullivan

When can I vote on Election Day? Where to Vote

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in Atlanta. All other cities will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day. Find your location and view a sample ballot on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

Where do I vote?

What do I need to bring to vote?

Georgia law requires a photo ID, which can include:

A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID

A Georgia driver's license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public college or university

Employee photo ID from federal, state, or local government

U.S. passport or military ID

Tribal photo ID

