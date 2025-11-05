2025 Georgia elections: Results from local mayor's races and State House District 106

Georgia's reputation as a political battleground isn't slowing down after Tuesday's election.

Across the state, a new wave of high-stakes local elections for mayor, the Public Service Commission, city councils, and the General Assembly could reshape who holds power in metro Atlanta and beyond.

Here's how the elections played out:

State House District 106

In Gwinnett County's State House District 106, Democrat Marqus Cole has been declared the victor over Democrat Akbar Ali, Democrat Marqus Cole and Republican Jamie Parker

The seat became open after Democratic state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson announced her retirement in August. Hutchinson said that she had to step back from some legislative duties due to a "serious health crisis" in her family, and was called to be more present as a caretaker and daughter.

South Fulton mayor's race

Voters in South Fulton chose not to give the city's second-ever mayor another four years in office, but who will lead the city remains uncertain.

Councilmember Carmalitha L. Gumbs, who finished with 39.3% of the vote, will face District 7 Councilman and two-term Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Mark Baker in a runoff. No candidate secured more than 51% of the vote.

Mayor Khalid Kamau, who goes by Mayor Kobi, garnered less than 5% of votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office. He announced that he would not be seeking reelection in April, citing the position's annual salary. Months later, he reversed his decision, choosing to run for a second term amid multiple fights with the South Fulton City Council and allegations over improper city spending.

Marietta mayor's race

In Marietta, 78-year-old incumbent Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin is projected to beat Sam Foster, a 24-year-old systems engineer and community organizer, to secure his fifth term in office.

In 2017, Marietta approved term limits that restrict elected officials to three four-year terms. The new rule wasn't retroactive, allowing Tumlin to run again this year.

His latest term will count as his third under the new limits.

Sandy Springs mayor's race

Mayor Rusty Paul was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term. Paul, who had previously been the chair of the Georgia Republican Party, is the city's second mayor. Democratic activist Dontaye Carter also lost to Paul four years ago

Stone Mountain mayor's race

Jelani Linder garnered more votes than the incumbent, Dr. Beverly Jones, to become the next mayor of Stone Mountain.

What's next

On Nov. 18, a special election will be held for Georgia State Senate District 35 for Jason Esteves' seat, who is running for governor next year. CBS Atlanta will continue to track the key races shaping Georgia's political future — from the Capitol to City Hall.