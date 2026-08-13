Fulton County inmate with history of felony charges captured after escape

An inmate who escaped from the Fulton County Jail on Thursday morning has been captured.

The sheriff's office identified the inmate as Demetrius Burkes. Officials did not say how he escaped, where he was found or how long he was outside the jail.

Fulton County jail records show Burkes was booked Tuesday on a felony theft by taking charge filed by the Atlanta Police Department. He has a long rap sheet that includes aggravated assault, drug offenses, entering automobiles, criminal damage to property and obstruction.

The sheriff's office said the escape remains under investigation.