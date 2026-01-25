Fulton County Government offices to close Monday due to Winter storm Fern

All Fulton County government offices and public facilities—including courthouses, libraries, senior centers, and tax offices—will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 26, as Winter storm Fern threatens to bring severe winter weather to the metro Atlanta area.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts declared a state of emergency Friday in preparation for the approaching winter storm, which is expected to impact much of North Georgia. Essential public safety and infrastructure services will remain operational, and emergency personnel are advised to check in with their supervisors for reporting instructions.

Service updates:

Many Fulton County services will remain available online at www.fultoncountyga.gov.

Online library services will continue at www.fulcolibrary.org, with due dates for holds and library materials extended through Wednesday, Jan. 28.

The Fulton County Animal Services Facility will close to the public on Sunday and Monday. Adoptable pets can be viewed at https://fultonanimalservices.com/.

Tax services remain accessible online at www.fultoncountytaxes.org, with vehicle tag kiosks available in select Kroger stores.

The Fulton County Board of Health will be closed Monday.

Senior Transportation Uber/Lyft coordination is suspended for Monday, while Transdev Senior Transportation will be delayed until noon, weather permitting.

Court operations:

Magistrate Court EWI and First Appearance Calendars set for virtual hearing will proceed as scheduled. Pre-trial services staff will assist as usual.

Limited court services will be available for emergency hearings and protective orders.

Superior Court's Family Division will reschedule all in-person Family Violence hearings from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2. Virtual hearings will proceed as planned.

For emergency court matters, residents can contact the assigned judge or respective court offices using the numbers provided on the county website.

Witnesses and victims under subpoena by the Office of Solicitor-General are excused from appearing on Monday due to severe weather and should contact the office for further instruction.

Emergency Coordination: The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA) is working with Atlanta and other Fulton cities to coordinate the response. Residents can follow @afcema on social media for real-time updates.

Many of Fulton County's 15 cities are also preparing for the storm by treating roadways and opening warming centers. Residents should check with their respective cities for any additional closures or updates.

Preparedness tips:

Charge all mobile devices in advance.

Download or bookmark utility provider apps and websites.

Stock up on bottled water, medications, nonperishable food, and infant supplies if needed.

Prepare working flashlights and extra batteries.

Check on elderly or homebound neighbors and friends.

Residents are encouraged to download the free Fulton County Sheriff's App and to sign up for Fulton Alerts Community Notifications (FALCONs) at www.fultoncountyga.gov/falcon.

For additional updates, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov or follow @FultonInfo on social media.