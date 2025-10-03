Fulton County DA Fani Willis will testify before a Senate committee over Georgia election interference case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has agreed to appear before a Georgia Republican-led Senate committee investigating how she led the prosecution of President Trump and others.

Willis has been fighting attempts by the Senate Special Committee on Investigations to force her to testify about whether she did anything wrong with her investigation and prosecution of the election interference case.

Writing on X, state Sen. Greg Dolezal announced that Willis would appear under oath before the committee on Nov. 13.

For months, the committee has been investigating Willis' office over alleged misconduct and financial impropriety connected with the investigation. However, its efforts thus far have disclosed little that wasn't already known about Willis and her hiring of special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a romantic relationship, to lead the prosecution against Mr. Trump and others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing over whether she should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade. Alex Slitz-Pool / Getty Images

Last year, a judge ruled that the committee could subpoena Willis, but gave the prosecutor the chance to contest whether the lawmaker's demands for information about the case.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes, who is representing Willis, has argued that the Senate committee's subpoenas were overly broad and not related to a legitimate legislative need, saying the committee is seeking confidential and privileged information, as well as private and personal information.

Willis was removed from the Georgia election interference case in December 2024 after a judge ruled that she should be disqualified to restore public confidence in the criminal proceedings. The Georgia Supreme Court declined her appeal of that ruling in September.

The committee can not charge Willis with any crime or infraction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.