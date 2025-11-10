Fulton County approves $500K in emergency food aid as SNAP funding stalls

As the federal government shutdown drags on and millions of Americans face uncertainty over food assistance, Fulton County is stepping in to make sure no one goes hungry.

"While there is uncertainty and inaction in D.C., there is certainty and action here in Fulton County," said Chairman Robb Pitts, announcing a plan to deliver $500,000 in emergency aid to local nonprofits helping residents impacted by the SNAP funding crisis.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has approved Pitts' legislation to fund nine organizations focused on fighting hunger. Letters detailing the award amounts were sent out Friday (Nov. 7), with emergency procedures in place to get the money to those groups as quickly as possible.

Among the recipients are the Atlanta Community Food Bank ($70,000), Hosea Helps ($50,000), Buckhead Christian Ministry ($50,000), Community Assistance Center ($50,000), Jewish Family & Career Services ($30,000), Latin American Association ($40,000), North Fulton Community Charities ($50,000), Open Hand Atlanta ($30,000), and Society of St. Vincent de Paul ($40,000).

"I applaud the Board of Commissioners for adopting my legislation for emergency relief," Pitts said. "Funding is now on the way to our nonprofit partners so they can continue providing meals to the community with no gaps in service."

The legislation also includes $50,000 for Fulton Fresh Mobile Markets and $150,000 to support food service for seniors, ensuring older residents have continued access to nutritious meals. Additionally, residential water shutoffs for nonpayment are suspended throughout the shutdown.

The local effort comes as national doubt grows around SNAP, which helps 42 million Americans afford groceries. The Trump administration returned to the Supreme Court this week seeking to keep full SNAP payments frozen during the ongoing shutdown.

While lower courts have ordered the government to continue full payments, the Supreme Court temporarily paused those orders as it considers whether to extend the freeze. The administration says it will rely on an emergency reserve fund to cover only 65% of the usual monthly benefits until Congress acts.

Some states have already dipped into their own funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing, while others have warned of "catastrophic disruptions" if they aren't reimbursed. The Georgia Department of Human Services announced on Sunday that SNAP recipients will receive partial benefits (65%) for November.