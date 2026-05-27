Free summer food program returns in Gwinnett County as families face rising grocery costs

When school lets out for the summer in Gwinnett County, thousands of children also lose access to the daily meals they rely on, and county leaders are stepping in to help fill that gap.

The county's annual Summer Food Service Program is now underway, offering free breakfast and lunch five days a week at 18 pickup locations, including Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain and Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.

Families can simply drive up and pick up meal bundles for the day. Officials say the bags are filled with nutritionally balanced breakfast and lunch items designed to mirror what students receive during the school year.

This is the seventh year of the program. Last summer, more than 200,000 meals were distributed, and officials expect to serve even more over the next 51 days.

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Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation officials say the program comes at a critical time, as families continue to feel the pressure of rising grocery costs. A report cited from financial company SoFi estimates most Georgia households spend about $370 a week on groceries, or roughly $1,500 a month.

"It's kind of coming at an important time. Inflation is still high, groceries are high, so any meals that can take pressure off those families, we are happy to help support," Chris Minor with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation said. "That way they can put those funds towards other needs that they may have."

Distribution sites are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program operates on an honor system, meaning no qualification is required.

Meals are available for all children under 18, as well as individuals 19 and older with disabilities.

The county says it is prepared to serve thousands of families each week, but officials are also asking for more volunteers to help keep the program running smoothly throughout the summer.