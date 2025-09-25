Georgia restaurant promises customers "life-changing" sandwich

The small town of Ball Ground, Georgia, is an unlikely place to find a bold idea for business, but one restaurant's sandwich pitch has customers from hundreds of miles away lining up at the door.

Frankfurt Döner & Meats' marketing strategy is simple—a sandwich board with a few words written in white chalk.

"Life-changing sandwich."

The story behind the sandwich

The döner sandwich is stuffed with Angus beef, house-made Tzatziki sauce, and the customer's choice of toppings.

You could call Dean Corbett the restaurant's chief marketing officer.

"It's a catchphrase that sticks with people," Corbett said, "They giggle, and then they try the sandwich, and then they go out and spread the word of having found the life-changing sandwich."

The bold promise has quadrupled sales at the Georgia restaurant.

And Corbett jokes that the sandwich has lived up to the hype.

"I went from semi-retired to 80 hours a week. So it changed my life. I figured it would change everybody else's," he said.

Changing lives a sandwich at a time

The staff at Frankfurt has seen the effect that this powerful sandwich has had on customers.

"We have had some nice ladies come in and, in full state of pregnancy, eat a sandwich and come back two and three weeks later and tell us that, you know, 'We had the sandwich, went home, and that night went into labor,'" Corbett said. "I can't say that the donor induces labor, but, you know, the facts are there."

For one customer, the döner changed his destiny—or at least his address.

"I've been in the search for a new home and I picked a place that was 10 minutes from here because I knew I'd be able to come here more often," he said.

While the promise is tongue-in-cheek, it's a simple thing that creates a sense of trust and loyalty.

"You should be really good at what you're being confident about," Corbett said. "A lot of people can talk. Very few can do."

Frankfurt Döner and Meats is located at 250 Gilmer Ferry Road in Ball Ground. It's open Tuesdays through Saturdays for lunch and dinner.