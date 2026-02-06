Fourth suspect in Shedeur Sanders' home burglary arrested in Georgia

The search for a fourth suspect accused of burglarizing the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has ended.

DeKalb County police announced Friday that 20-year-old Carlos Morris is now in custody after investigators located him at an apartment complex in Decatur. The arrest involved the department's gang unit, SWAT team, aerial support, and K9 units.

Morris was wanted by the Medina County Sheriff's Office in connection with the burglary at Sanders' home on Nov. 16, 2025. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on burglary warrants.

During the arrest, investigators said they found multiple firearms inside the apartment, including two that are being classified as machine guns. Police also seized about a half-pound of marijuana and 16 ounces of promethazine. Authorities contacted Animal Control after discovering a dog in the apartment that appeared neglected.

Five people who were inside the apartment, four men and one woman, are now facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal cruelty, and obstruction, among others.

A picture of the firearms and drugs officers confiscated from the apartment where the fourth suspect in the case was found. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

DeKalb County police arrested the other three suspects late last year.

Jarvet Myrick was taken into custody on Nov. 26 after officers stopped a vehicle containing suspected illicit drugs, a firearm and thousands of dollars in cash. On Dec. 16, police arrested a second suspect, Deandrez Jackson, during another traffic stop. The third suspect, Maurice Taylor, was arrested Dec. 29 after officers stopped a vehicle on Belvedere Circle and found marijuana and a loaded gun inside.

Investigators believe Sanders' home, located in a Cleveland suburb, was burglarized while he was playing in his first regular-season NFL game during the second half of the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Authorities estimate that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office previously said three people entered the home at 6:46 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspects moving through different parts of the house while wearing masks and gloves. They were seen leaving just before 7 p.m.

Sanders addressed the burglary during a December news conference, acknowledging the attention it drew online.

"I'm in a mental space right now where not too much can phase me," Sanders said. "And by the way, none of my jewelry got took. I just got caught slippin'."