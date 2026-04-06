Four teenagers shot in southwest Atlanta on Easter, police say

Four teenagers were injured in a shooting on Easter evening in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded Sunday around 9 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot at 984 Sparks Street SW. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while the other was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Two additional victims later arrived at Grady Hospital on their own. Police said all four were between the ages 16, 17, and 18. They are each recovering, and no further details about their conditions were immediately available.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit have been notified and are working to determine what led to the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any information about suspects or potential motives.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Atlanta Police Department.