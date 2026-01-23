Four family members found shot to death in Lawrenceville home; child called 911, police say

Four family members were found shot to death inside a Lawrenceville home early Friday after a child inside the house called police to report gunfire, Gwinnett County authorities said.

Officers responded to the call in the single-family community around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived at the house in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court, they found four adult victims dead inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Gwinnett County police.

Corporal Angela Carter said a child inside the home called 911 and reported hearing gunshots. Three children were later found hiding inside a closet. Carter said the children were not injured.

Police confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that all four victims are related in some way to the male suspect, who was found a short distance from the residence and taken into custody without further issues. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related. Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects.

A family member came to the home to pick up the children, Carter said. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.