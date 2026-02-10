Four arrested in homicide of 17-year-old Gwinnett County teen

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Gwinnett County, police said.

Gwinnett County Police officers were called to the 1200 block of Barrett Bluff Drive on Feb. 9, 2026, after reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Damonta Sears suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Sears was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say a short time after the shooting, officers located a vehicle connected to the incident. Inside were 21-year-old Aldair Hernandez-Moreno and 17-year-old Luis Hernandez-Moreno. Investigators said Luis was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

According to detectives, Sears arrived at the location with 17-year-old Olvy Calvo-Martinez and 16-year-old Zaire Craig with the intent to rob Luis Hernandez-Moreno and Aldair Hernandez-Moreno after arranging what police described as a narcotics transaction.

During the attempted robbery, investigators say a gun battle broke out between the two groups. Both Sears and Luis Hernandez-Moreno were shot during the exchange.

Calvo-Martinez was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and multiple gang-related charges. Craig was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and multiple gang-related charges.

Luis Hernandez-Moreno and Aldair Hernandez-Moreno were also arrested. Police say both are charged with felony murder, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.