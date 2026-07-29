Formula 1 comes to Atlanta as Red Bull Showrun and Ford Racing take to Summerhill streets this weekend

An Atlanta neighborhood is about to trade traffic for tire smoke.

For one afternoon this weekend, the streets of Summerhill will become the stage for the Red Bull Showrun Atlanta, bringing Formula One-inspired excitement to the city with high-speed demonstration runs, precision driving, burnouts and plenty of spectacle.

The free event, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, is expected to draw thousands of spectators to a course running through one of Atlanta's fastest-growing neighborhoods.

The route begins on Georgia Street, down Hank Aaron Drive and finishes on Fulton Street, giving fans a rare opportunity to see elite racing machines perform in an urban setting.

While it's not a competitive race, organizers promise an action-packed exhibition featuring Red Bull Racing machinery, Ford performance vehicles, Red Bull athletes and an appearance by Atlanta hip-hop icon Killer Mike.

For Summerhill residents, the event is about more than horsepower.

"We think Summerhill is a very special place, and we try to protect it, and to lift it up, and enhance it," said John Helton, president of Organized Neighbors of Summerhill. "Having that many people come in — we haven't seen those level of crowds since probably Braves playoff days many years ago."

The neighborhood has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years, evolving from an area once defined by Atlanta Braves game-day crowds into a destination filled with locally owned restaurants, shops and new residential development.

Business owners are hoping Saturday's visitors become future customers.

"From what I've seen from the Red Bull team, we're right in the middle of everything," said Tori Bradley of Grits & Eggs. "We're excited about that, and the opportunity to serve guests that we haven't seen before here in Summerhill."

The influx of visitors is expected to create one of the busiest weekends many businesses have experienced in years.

"I think for our restaurants they're going to do gangbusters," Helton said. "I just hope they're staffed up and ready for it because the number of people that are coming into the neighborhood, they're going to be hungry."

The excitement does come with some temporary disruptions.

Street closures are already affecting traffic, and MARTA's Rapid A-Line service along Hank Aaron Drive is operating on a detour from Wednesday through Sunday, with regular stops on Hank Aaron Drive temporarily closed.

Still, Helton said residents appreciate the city's efforts to minimize the impact.

"We feel the city is behind us, reinforcing what our expectations are," he said.

City officials are planning designated viewing areas, an increased police presence and enhanced cleanup crews to ensure the streets affected by the event return to normal quickly after the event.

Organizers expect thousands of fans to line the course Saturday evening. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.