Former Warm Springs police chief arrested in misconduct investigation, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the former Warm Springs police chief as part of an investigation into misconduct by members and former members of the department.

Aisha Al-Khalifa, 41, is now charged with making false statements and violating her oath of office.

Authorities say they began their investigation in allegations of police misconduct at the agency on June 26, 2024. During that investigation, the GBI says they determined that Al-Khalifa made false statements to investigators.

Al-Khalifa became the police chief of the small Georgia town less than a month after the city fired her predecessor, Emilio Quintana, and suspended everyone but her due to the misconduct investigation. In a letter announcing the firing and suspensions, the city said it made the drastic move due to "emerging concerns regarding the conduct and operations within the department."

Aisha Al-Khalifa is charged with false statements and violation of her oath of office. City of Warm Springs

Al-Khalifa turned herself in on May 15 and was booked into the Meriwether County Detention Center. The city's website appears to show that interim Police Chief Matthew Mayfield has been in the position since March.

The GBI is asking anyone with information about the investigation to call its regional office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888 or its tip line at 1-800-597-8477.