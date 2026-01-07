Former Towns County sheriff's sergeant, major arrested in separate cases

Two former Towns County Sheriff's Office employees are facing criminal charges after separate investigations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Towns County Sheriff's Office announced that Andrew Glass, a former sergeant assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division, and Johnny McCoy, a former major over law enforcement operations, were arrested following ongoing investigations conducted jointly by the Sheriff's Office and the GBI. Officials said the cases are unrelated.

Glass was arrested after an investigation into the unauthorized possession of a Sheriff's Office firearm. Authorities said he was terminated from his position last week, and the firearm has since been recovered. The GBI charged Glass with theft by conversion, violation of oath of office, and false statements.

According to the GBI, the investigation began on Dec. 19, 2025, after Towns County Sheriff Anthony Coleman requested an independent review into two missing guns from the Sheriff's Office gun inventory. The investigation led to the recovery of one firearm and Glass' arrest. He will be booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

In a separate case, the GBI arrested former Major Johnny McCoy, who was terminated from employment at the time of his arrest. McCoy is charged with theft by deception, violation of oath of office, and three counts of false statements and writings.

The GBI said it was asked in July 2025 by Enotah Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Joy Parks to investigate a theft allegation connected to the accountability court program. McCoy had been hired as a surveillance officer for the program, which included conducting home visits with participants. Investigators said discrepancies were found during a review of those visits, leading to the charges.

McCoy will be booked into the Union County Detention Center.

Sheriff Coleman praised the GBI for its professionalism and thanked Towns County Sheriff's Office investigators who assisted during both investigations. He also recognized deputies and staff who continue to serve the community with integrity.

Because the GBI is the charging agency, the Sheriff's Office said it will not provide additional comment.