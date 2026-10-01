Former Southern Company CEO Thomas A. Fanning approved as next University System of Georgia chancellor

Thomas A. Fanning, the retired head of Southern Company, has been named the next chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

On Thursday, the USG Board of Regents approved Fanning's appointment, meaning that he will lead the state's public university system, which has 25 public colleges and universities, more than 50,000 faculty and staff, and over 382,000 students. He had previously been named the sole finalist for the role in September.

Fanning will succeed Chancellor and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who announced in April that he would be retiring.

"USG is stronger than ever, and Tom Fanning is the right person to lead us forward," Board Chair David B. Dove said. "Maintaining our competitive edge during a changing time in higher education takes a leader who knows how to guide big organizations, keep college affordable and position our graduates for career success. We're deeply grateful for Chancellor Perdue's decades of leadership in Georgia as we work with him on a smooth transition that will keep our momentum going and deliver the high-skilled talent Georgia needs."

Thomas "Tom" Fanning, president and chief executive officer of Southern Co., speaks at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Future of Energy Summit in New York, on April 4, 2016. Chris Goodney / Bloomberg via Getty Images

A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Fanning spent more than four decades at Southern Company, starting as a financial analyst at the utility company in 1980. He eventually became its chairman, president, and CEO, retiring as executive chairman in December 2023.

At his alma mater, Fanning has served in leadership roles on the Georgia Tech Foundation Board of Trustees, the Georgia Tech Advisory Board and the Scheller College of Business Advisory Board. The school named its Student-Athlete Performance Center in his honor in 2023.

"Sonny Perdue devoted his career to making Georgia a better place to live, learn and work," Fanning said. "I'm grateful for his remarkable service and the strong foundation he built across the state and among our 25 institutions. As a proud USG graduate, I know firsthand the transformative power of this system. Alongside our regents, presidents, faculty and staff, my priorities are simple: ensure college stays within reach, support groundbreaking innovation on our campuses and graduate the high-caliber talent — from engineers and teachers to healthcare leaders and entrepreneurs — who drive Georgia's economy forward."

Perdue will remain in the position through the end of the year, with Fanning starting in the role on Jan. 1, 2027.