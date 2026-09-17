Former Southern Company CEO named sole finalist for University System of Georgia chancellor

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has voted to name Thomas A. Fanning, the retired head of Southern Company, as the sole finalist for USG chancellor.

If approved, Fanning would lead the state's public university system, which has 25 public colleges and universities, more than 50,000 faculty and staff, and over 382,000 students.

"Our university system's strong reputation brought us exceptional candidates from across the country, but Tom Fanning stood out immediately," Board Chair David B. Dove said. "With four decades of experience running one of the largest energy companies in the nation, Tom knows how to manage complex operations, solve big problems and lead people. He cares deeply about Georgia, understands the power of higher education and has the proven leadership to guide USG forward."

A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Fanning spent more than four decades at Southern Company, starting as a financial analyst at the utility company in 1980. He eventually became its chairman, president, and CEO, retiring as executive chairman in December 2023.

Thomas "Tom" Fanning, president and chief executive officer of Southern Co., speaks at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Future of Energy Summit in New York, on April 4, 2016. Chris Goodney / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fanning has remained close to his alma mater, serving in leadership roles on the Georgia Tech Foundation Board of Trustees, the Georgia Tech Advisory Board and the Scheller College of Business Advisory Board. The school named its Student-Athlete Performance Center in his honor in 2023.

He has also served as chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and chair of the CISA Advisory Board.

"The University System of Georgia is second to none when it comes to keeping a top-tier college education affordable and connecting students directly to great careers," Fanning said. "Having earned my degrees here and worked alongside these campuses throughout my career, I know how much this system means to Georgia families. I'm honored to be named the sole finalist, and I look forward to working with the Board of Regents, campus leaders, faculty and staff to build on our momentum, support our students and prepare them to lead Georgia's future workforce."

The board began a nationwide search for the system's next chancellor after Sonny Perdue announced in April that he would be retiring.

"Leading USG has been one of the most impactful jobs of my career, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together to keep college affordable, foster innovation and drive record enrollment across our campuses," Perdue said. "I'm confident that momentum will continue under Tom Fanning, a proven leader who deeply understands Georgia, our workforce needs and the vital mission of public higher education. I have full confidence in his ability to steer this system forward, and I look forward to working closely with him during this transition."

Perdue will remain in the position through the end of the year. The board is expected to take action to confirm Fanning's role at a future meeting in the next two weeks.