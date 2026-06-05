Former professional soccer player launches academy in Forsyth County to mentor young athletes

A former professional soccer player who grew up in Cameroon is now using the game to help shape the next generation of athletes in Georgia.

Coach Nadine Kezebou is launching Strive Futbol Academy in Forsyth County, a development-focused program for boys and girls. Kezebou grew up in Cameroon, where she said soccer became part of her everyday life.

"Well, I grew up playing soccer," Kezebou said. "Back then in Africa, we did not have a backyard and the main soccer field of the state was my backyard." That childhood passion eventually took her to the international stage. Kezebou went on to play professionally in Germany, France and the United States. She also earned a silver medal with the Cameroon women's national team.

After years of coaching young athletes across metro Atlanta, Kezebou is now launching Strive Futbol Academy. Recent tryouts helped introduce families to her vision for the program. "I realized that the kids, especially the youngest one, need me more," Kezebou said. "Some kids need what I have as an experience."

CBS News Atlanta

Several young players said they keep coming back because of the guidance and support Kezebou brings from her career. "It means so much to me to have such an amazing coach like her, and I feel very honored to have such a great coach," said Addison LeBlanc, a Strive player.

LeBlanc said Kezebou's coaching also comes with accountability. "She's not soft," LeBlanc said. "She's very hard on us to push us past our zone and to help us do better." Another young player, Parker Bryant, said Kezebou's approach helps him grow. "I love her so much because she is lovable and she coaches me really well and she pushes me to be the best me I can be in soccer," Bryant said.

Kezebou's work extends beyond the soccer field. She also helps support more than 600 children through an elementary school in Cameroon and employs about 50 teachers and staff. Kezebou said her work in Africa and Georgia are connected by the same mission: helping young people reach their potential. "The development," Kezebou said. "You have to be respectful, organized, sacrifice, hardworking and coachable."

She said success is not only measured by wins, trophies or championships. "When a kid call me and say, coach, we made it, I'm rejoicing more than an athlete that made it happen," Kezebou said.

Strive Futbol Academy is preparing for its first season in Forsyth County. Coaches said the program will focus on long-term player development for both boys and girls.