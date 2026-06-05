Former Cameroon national team player opens soccer academy in Forsyth County A former professional soccer player and Cameroon national team standout is bringing her passion for the game to North Georgia. Nadine Kezebou has launched Strive Futbol Academy in Forsyth County, where she hopes to help young athletes develop both on and off the field. After a career that took her from Cameroon to Germany, France and the United States, Kezebou is now using her experience to teach discipline, leadership and perseverance to the next generation of players.