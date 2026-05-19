Former Illinois mayor Tiffany Henyard seeks political comeback in Fulton County

Tiffany Henyard, the former mayor of Dolton, Illinois, is now seeking public office in metro Atlanta.

Henyard is running for the District 5 seat on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Her campaign comes after years of national scrutiny tied to her time in office in Illinois, where federal investigators have looked into spending and taxpayer money connected to Dolton and Thornton Township. Henyard has not been charged.

Fulton County election officials voted in April to allow Henyard to remain on the ballot after reviewing questions about her residency. She is running as the only Republican candidate in the District 5 race, in an area that typically favors Democrats.

Henyard told CBS News Atlanta she did not move to Georgia to run for office. She said she came to metro Atlanta for business, opening New Wave Clothing on Old National Highway in College Park.

"But I ran for office because a lot of people came in the store asking questions about what's going on in Fulton County," Henyard said. "Why haven't they done a lot of different things, such as the jail and the hospital? The main two things people talk about when they come in the store. So they convinced me to run."

Henyard said her top priorities include conditions inside the Fulton County Jail and expanding health care access on the south side of Fulton County.

Her campaign has also drawn attention from Chicago, where she previously served as mayor of Dolton and supervisor of Thornton Township. Henyard said she believes much of the criticism surrounding her name has been driven by online attention.

"So everybody wants name recognition, but the good thing about me, I do have name recognition," Henyard said. "It comes with the good, the bad, and the indifference. But what I love about it is people get the opportunity to meet me where I am."

When asked about the federal investigation and controversy connected to her time in Illinois, Henyard said she is focused on moving forward.

"I'm not here to talk about the past because a lot of people live in the past," Henyard said. "I'm moving forward."

Henyard said she wants voters in Fulton County to judge her based on who she is now and what she says she can do for the community.

"I want them to know that I really, really, truly care about people," Henyard said.

The primary election is Tuesday.