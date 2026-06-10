Former Georgia police officer sentenced for repeatedly tasing handcuffed man in custody and filing false report

A Former City of Hapeville police officer will spend at least three years in prison for using unjustifiable force while he repeatedly tased a handcuffed detainee.

Court documents show that Officer Shevoy Brown, 31, then wrote a false report to cover up his crime.

"Brown willfully violated our Constitution by abusing his power to violently and unnecessarily assault a man in his custody. He then made matters worse by writing a false report in a failed effort to obstruct any investigation of the matter," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Brown's misconduct was a violation of his oath and is an affront to our district's many honorable law enforcement officers who serve with great integrity."

The incident occurred in June 2024 when Brown, along with other Hapeville officers, arrested a man for trespassing at an apartment complex. After transferring the man to police headquarters, he was placed alone in a small holding cell and handcuffed to a stationary bench. During the trial, prosecutors stated that although the detainee posed no threat, Brown entered his cell twice and tased him at least six times, including in his private area. Prosecutors claimed Brown did not have justifiable cause to deploy his taser, and that he only stopped after another officer intervened. Brown's actions caused the victim to suffer injuries that required medical attention.

Prosecutors showed that Brown wrote a false use of force report to justify his actions, where he stated that he tased the victim twice to get him to comply after he said the man kicked the door and window of the holding cell. But the victim had already stopped hitting the window and door before brown walked into the cell. Brown also did not include in the report that he handcuffed the victim to a bench and then tased the victim four additional times.

"This sentence demonstrates that no one is above the law, including those entrusted to enforce it," said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "When a law enforcement officer abuses their authority and violates an individual's civil rights, the FBI will work to ensure they are held accountable."

In addition to sentencing Brown to three years and one month in prison, U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg is requiring the former officer to spend two years of supervised release.