Former Georgia high school football coach arrested, accused of assaulting multiple players

A former high school football coach in Greene County has been arrested after state investigators say he hit and choked several players during the 2025 season.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Darius Terrell Robinson, 34, of Union Point, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery. Greensboro police asked the GBI to step in around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 after learning of allegations that Robinson assaulted minors who played for him between September and November.

Robinson was booked into the Greene County Jail. The GBI said its investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to contact its Milledgeville regional office.

In a statement, the Greene County School System said it has been cooperating with the GBI since the allegations surfaced. The district said Robinson was removed from his coaching duties and placed on administrative leave before his arrest while both the school and law enforcement conducted separate reviews.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our first and highest priority," Superintendent Dr. Aaryn Schmuhl said. He added that Greene County High School administrators took "immediate action" after receiving the complaint and will continue working with investigators.

The district said it will not comment further while the case remains active.