Former Georgia Democratic state lawmaker avoids additional jail time for COVID-19 unemployment fraud

Dexter Sharper, a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives has been sentenced to pay back thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits the officials say he lied to collect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharper, who used to represent Georgia's state House District 177, pleaded guilty to making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, in March. He resigned from the Georgia Legislature two days before he appeared in court to make his plea.

Investigators say Sharper applied for unemployment benefits from April 2020 to May 2021, claiming to have had only one employer, Dexter Sharper Party Rental. In the application, Sharper allegedly stated that he had not worked since March 13, 2020, claiming in 38 separate weekly certifications that he had not worked and was actively seeking employment.

Rep. Dexter Sharper was charged with making false statements to obtain funds administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Georgia House of Representatives

However, prosecutors say the Valdosta man was working in the Georgia General Assembly in addition to running his party rental business and performing as a musician.

During a hearing on Monday, a judge sentenced Sharper to "time served," meaning that he would avoid serving additional time in prison for the felony conviction, the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia confirmed to CBS News Atlanta.

Sharper was ordered to pay restitution for the more than $13,000 of unemployment assistance benefits he received during that time and a $2,000 fine, officials said.

Georgia lawmakers accused of COVID-19 benefit fraud

Sharper was the third Georgia Democratic lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud by investigators in the last year.

In December, federal investigators charged Rep. Sharon Henderson with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements. Henderson was suspended for the rest of her term by Gov. Brian Kemp in late January and pleaded guilty in July.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Former Rep. Karen Bennett resigned from the Georgia House on Jan. 1, days before she was charged. After pleading guilty, her attorney said prosecutors have agreed to seek no prison time or supervised release.