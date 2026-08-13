Former Georgia 911 director charged with misusing Flock license plate reader system

A former 911 director for the Dallas Police Department in Georgia has been arrested after investigators said she used the department's license plate reader system for personal reasons.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Heidi Taylor, 52, of Dallas, with two misdemeanor counts of misuse of a license plate reader system. She was arrested Aug. 12 and booked into the Paulding County Jail, according to the GBI.

The Dallas Police Department asked the GBI on July 7 to investigate allegations involving the department's Flock Safety system.

The GBI said preliminary information indicates Taylor accessed the system for reasons unrelated to law enforcement between 2024 and 2025, when she served as the department's 911 director. The agency did not disclose what information she allegedly accessed or how it was used.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information can contact the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.

Other Georgia agencies investigate license plate reader use

Taylor's arrest follows separate cases involving three former Bibb County sheriff's deputies accused of using license plate reader data for personal reasons.

Coznavian Stubbs, Joseph Callaway and Toni Lewis were arrested Aug. 10 after an internal audit found they allegedly used license plate data involving people with whom they had personal relationships, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the cases were separate. The former deputies face charges that include violating their oaths of office, unlawfully retaining license plate data and stalking. Callaway also faces a charge of improperly requesting or sharing criminal history information.

Stubbs and Lewis resigned as patrol deputies during the investigation. Callaway resigned as a K-9 deputy shortly after his arrest.

The Atlanta Police Department is also conducting what it described as a proactive audit of its personnel's use of license plate reader technology. APD said the review remains underway and did not provide additional details.