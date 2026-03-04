Former DeKalb County Sheriff Sidney Dorsey, convicted in 2000 murder plot, dies in prison

Sidney Dorsey, the former DeKalb County sheriff whose political career ended in scandal after he was convicted of orchestrating the murder of his electoral rival, has died in prison, according to reports.

He was serving a life sentence for the 2000 killing of DeKalb County Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown.

Dorsey, who made history as DeKalb County's first Black sheriff, died Sunday while incarcerated in the Georgia prison system, bringing a dramatic and controversial chapter of metro Atlanta political history to a close.

His death comes more than two decades after prosecutors said he ordered Brown's assassination just days before Brown was scheduled to take office after defeating Dorsey in the 2000 election.

A political rise that ended in violence

Dorsey was elected sheriff of DeKalb County in 1996, a milestone moment in a rapidly changing county where Black political leadership was expanding in the 1990s.

But his tenure ended after voters chose Brown, a former DeKalb police chief, to replace him in the November 2000 election.

Just days before Brown was to be sworn in, he was shot and killed outside his home in what investigators later described as a contract killing tied to the election outcome.

Prosecutors argued that Dorsey arranged the killing in an attempt to maintain influence and prevent Brown from taking office.

The case stunned Georgia and drew national attention, with investigators uncovering a conspiracy involving several men hired to carry out the attack.

In 2002, Dorsey was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

A defining scandal in DeKalb politics

The killing of a sheriff-elect marked one of the most shocking political crimes in modern Georgia history.

The case exposed deep tensions inside DeKalb County's law enforcement and political circles, and it prompted renewed scrutiny of corruption, patronage and power struggles within the county government.

For many longtime DeKalb residents, the scandal overshadowed what had once been seen as a breakthrough moment in the county's political history.

Dorsey's election in 1996 symbolized progress and shifting political power in the majority-Black county. But the murder plot tied to his defeat became a cautionary tale about how quickly public trust can unravel.

Legacy still debated

Even decades later, Dorsey's legacy remains complicated in DeKalb County.

Some political observers note that his early election reflected broader demographic and political changes transforming metro Atlanta at the time.

But the murder conviction ultimately defined his place in history, permanently altering how many residents remember his time in office.

The killing of Brown also reshaped DeKalb's political culture, leading to stronger scrutiny of public officials and reinforcing calls for transparency in local government.

Brown, who never had the chance to serve the office he won, is often remembered as a symbol of reform in the county's law enforcement leadership.

A case that remains part of Georgia history

The Dorsey case is still frequently cited in discussions about political corruption and the dangers of unchecked power in local government.

More than 20 years after the crime, it remains one of the most infamous political murder cases in Georgia.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Dorsey family for comment and will provide an update if they get back to us.

With Dorsey's death, the man at the center of the scandal is gone — but the story of the sheriff who ordered the killing of his successor continues to shape how DeKalb County remembers one of its most turbulent political chapters.