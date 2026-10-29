Former College Park police chief claims discrimination, retaliation in lawsuit against city

The former police chief of College Park is suing the city, saying that she was removed from office due to discrimination over her sexual orientation and as retaliation for possible misuse of public funds.

Connie Rogers served as the city's police chief from December 2022 to December 2025. She was the first Black woman to hold the title of police chief in the city's history.

In her lawsuit, Rogers says that a councilwoman wanted to terminate her employment because she was married to a woman, saying that the lawmaker had stated her objection to her same-sex marriage.

The lawsuit alleges that the firing was connected to her concerns over suspicions of misused funds. In July 2025, she claimed that the members of the city council may have misappropriated more than $500,000 through a fraudulent contract as well as using police department funds to buy two golf carts for just under $10,000 without her approval.

Connie Rogers served as College Park's chief of police up to her resignation last December. City of College Park Police Department

Rogers also claimed that she was pressured by current and former members of the city council to terminate or demote Deputy Chief Sharis McCrary, who is now the city's police chief, rehire a retired officer, and arrest individuals who investigators determined had not broken any law.

According to Rogers, she was told by McCrary that the interim city manager planned to fire her at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 10. Instead, she resigned after submitting a grievance to the city council.

In response to the lawsuit, the city said that it denied the allegations of discrimination, retaliation and political interference.

"The City takes allegations of discrimination, retaliation, and misconduct seriously. However, the filing of a lawsuit does not transform accusations into facts. The City strongly cautions against treating unproven allegations as established truths, particularly when those allegations concern the integrity of public officials and the administration of municipal government," the city's statement reads in part. "The City remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair and lawful treatment of its employees. The City stands firmly behind its position and will not allow unsubstantiated allegations to go unchallenged."

Rogers is asking for her reinstatement as chief of police, back pay, and compensatory damages for emotional distress, attorney's fees and other relief.