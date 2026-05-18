Former CNN Center reopens as The CTR with new Atlanta food hall

This week is the first step forward in the transformation of the former CNN Center. Now called The CTR (pronounced "center"), it opens to the public Thursday, debuting as a new food hall.

Renderings show what the first floor will look like once everything is complete.

CBS News Atlanta

There will be 11 food options. Some will be open this week, and the rest will be ready before the World Cup.

Ahead of the grand opening, CBS News Atlanta got a tour to see how it's looking.

Here are the food options that will be opening:

Southern Belle Chicken Co. – Southern-inspired chicken concept led by Michelin-recognized chef Joey Ward, whose restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy are both recommended by the Michelin Guide

– Southern-inspired chicken concept led by Michelin-recognized chef Joey Ward, whose restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy are both recommended by the Michelin Guide Flora d'Italia – Italian kitchen featuring house-made pastas, pizza, and classic Italian dishes made fresh daily, led by Michelin-star chef Stephen Ferdinand

– Italian kitchen featuring house-made pastas, pizza, and classic Italian dishes made fresh daily, led by Michelin-star chef Stephen Ferdinand Dessert Box – Bakery and dessert studio, offering handcrafted sweets, mini cakes, and fresh-baked breads, also led by Ferdinand

– Bakery and dessert studio, offering handcrafted sweets, mini cakes, and fresh-baked breads, also led by Ferdinand The Sparrow Group – Szechuan-inspired Chinese concept serving authentic dishes with signature heat and spice

– Szechuan-inspired Chinese concept serving authentic dishes with signature heat and spice Morelli's Ice Cream – Small-batch ice cream with signature creative flavors

– Small-batch ice cream with signature creative flavors La Tropical – Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Latin cuisine

– Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Latin cuisine Fuzzy's – Seafood restaurant serving lobster rolls, ceviches, baked oysters, and rotating daily specials alongside fresh coastal favorites

– Seafood restaurant serving lobster rolls, ceviches, baked oysters, and rotating daily specials alongside fresh coastal favorites Patty and Frank's – Burger and hot dog concept Robert Montwaid is launching with chef Andrew Zimmern

– Burger and hot dog concept Robert Montwaid is launching with chef Andrew Zimmern Mimi Taqueria – Taqueria serving tacos, Mexican street food favorites, and house-made salsas

– Taqueria serving tacos, Mexican street food favorites, and house-made salsas CTR bar – The largest bar in Georgia; program will be led by Tiffany Howell, featuring seasonal, event-driven cocktails alongside a curated selection of wine, beer, and spirit-free offerings

– The largest bar in Georgia; program will be led by Tiffany Howell, featuring seasonal, event-driven cocktails alongside a curated selection of wine, beer, and spirit-free offerings A cheesesteak concept and one additional concept are still to be announced

In addition to everything there is to eat, the area will feature a huge bar. Developers say it's the largest in Georgia.

"We're trying to create something that excites people. It's got to be an emotional experience. This building is a landmark," said CP Group Founding Partner Chris Eachus. "It shows them a little bit about what Atlanta has to offer from an arts, culture, culinary scene, and does it in a family-friendly way – whether it's enjoying a show, a sporting event, or attending something at the Convention Center, we really want to be the living room of downtown."

CBS News Atlanta

Down the road, they'll open other floors and towers. There will be space for retail, hotels, family housing, and offices.

Out front, the large letters "ATL" are replacing the iconic CNN letters that once welcomed visitors.