Former Atlanta principal back at his old school as its new handyman: "The perfect retirement job"

Retirement did not last long for one Atlanta school principal.

After 10 years leading Burgess Peterson Academy, David White is back, and this time he's making sure everything inside the school's building runs smoothly.

White retired last September from being the school's principal, but home didn't suit him for long.

"I found myself really kind of lonely and disconnected," White said. "I had lost my sense of community, for sure, so when this position became available, I kind of laughed because I used to say that it would be the perfect retirement job."

Retirement didn't suit former principal David White, so now he's back as the handyman at the Atlanta school he led to make sure everything runs smoothly. CBS News Atlanta

White applied for the open site manager position and got the job. Now he enjoys being back in the same halls that bring him joy.

He is six weeks into the new job.

"I find myself now always looking to see if there are lights that are burned out, if there are issues that need to be addressed," said White. "There's always the need for touch-up painting, right? Because kids have dirty little hands, and they love to pick paint."

During CBS News Atlanta's visit, White was repairing a broken lightbulb in the boy's bathroom.

"The light started flickering, like, just blinking off and on, and so of course the kids were saying it was haunted," he said.

Around the school, his impact hasn't faded.

Students and staff light up when they see him.

"It's been really great to see their excitement to be here every day and to see Mr. White," said principal Dr. Holly Brookins. "I really feel that having him back has added so much value to our community, and it's really been a joyful thing for all of us."

With a tool belt and new titles, White proves that no matter the role, some people never stop showing up for the places they love.