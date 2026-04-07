Floyd County approves $520,000 plan to stabilize historic courthouse damaged by fire

Floyd County leaders have approved a plan to stabilize the county's historic courthouse following a fire that caused significant damage to the downtown building.

During a special meeting Monday, the Floyd County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with a contract worth up to $520,000 for emergency stabilization work, pending final legal review.

Officials said the work is a critical first step to protect nearby buildings and ensure safety for workers and the public.

The courthouse, located on West 5th Avenue, caught fire on Monday, March 23. Everyone inside was safely evacuated, but the blaze left parts of the 130-year-old structure unstable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The stabilization process will include removing damaged bricks and fire-weakened materials, reinforcing windows, and installing a temporary support system around the clocktower. Crews will also partially take down unsafe sections of walls facing Tribune Street and the Etowah River.

County officials said the work should take about three to four weeks once it begins. Roads around the courthouse are expected to reopen after the area is secured.

Leaders also approved $150,000 in emergency funding to temporarily relocate courthouse operations to a former law enforcement center so services can continue.

The courthouse, which was built in 1892, is a landmark in downtown Rome and currently houses the county's tax commissioner's office. Officials say any salvageable materials from the building will be preserved as decisions are made about its future.