Flood cleanup continues in Fannin County as residents face water restrictions

Cleanup efforts are underway in Fannin County following the deadly flooding.

The water service in McCaysville has been restored but it is not safe for consumption, according to city officials. Restrictions include not using it to drink, cook, bathe, or wash. Drinking water is available at McCaysville City Hall.

Because of water supply issues in McCaysville, Fannin County Schools will have a virtual learning day today. Veterans Day events at Blue Ridge Elementary & East Fannin will be rescheduled. Individual schools will decide about extracurriculars.

CBS News Atlanta

The Red Cross is helping relocate people who have been displaced. There are distribution centers for food, clothing, and cleanup supplies at the First Baptist Church of McCaysville and at the building below Papa's Pizza on Blue Ridge Drive.

Volunteers are still needed for cleanup and distribution efforts. They can meet at the Incident Command Center behind City Hall.