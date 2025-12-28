Five juveniles detained after fireworks, gunfire disrupt Atlantic Station; police say no injuries

Five juveniles were detained after a large disturbance at Atlantic Station Saturday night escalated from fireworks to gunfire, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police say no injuries were reported.

Officers were called to Atlantic Station around 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, to assist the property's security team following reports of juveniles fighting near 1371 Market Street SW. When officers arrived, they encountered a very large crowd of young people and determined that fireworks were being ignited and discharged in and around the complex.

Police said they began coordinating a strategic and safe dispersal of the crowd. As part of that effort, additional resources were deployed from across the city, including APD's Phoenix Air Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries during the initial response.

Gunfire reported later near Spring Street

At approximately 9:44 p.m., while dispersal efforts were still underway, officers observed a group of juveniles exchanging gunfire near 17th Street and Spring Street, police said. The gunfire caused damage to nearby businesses and at least one vehicle, but officials again confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Police detained five juveniles as part of the investigation. APD said the investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine appropriate charges.

Police clarify earlier reports

In an earlier preliminary release, police said they responded to reports of shots fired at Atlantic Station. APD later clarified that the initial incident involved unruly juveniles igniting fireworks, and that the gunfire occurred later after a smaller group dispersed from the main area toward Spring Street and 17th Street.

Police cautioned that all information released remains preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.