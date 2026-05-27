First artist lineup announced for FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park

We're just weeks away from the FIFA World Cup excitement in Atlanta, and the city has announced the first set of artists performing at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park.

Atlanta's celebration of the city and the massive sporting event will happen across 18 days from June 11 to July 19 in the downtown park.

On Monday, the city announced a lineup that includes Davido, CeeLo Green, Kat Graham, Hero the Band, Nappy Roots, and Gente de Noche.

Others set to perform are DJ Rasta Root, Guero, Kevin Egan, Florista, B.bruja, Jay Envy, Sofa King Evil, Brixla, and Key!

"The stage is set. The lineup goes hard. Register now, because this is shaping up to be one for the books," festival organizers wrote on Facebook.

Officials have not released the dates when any of the artists are set to perform yet and say more announcements will be coming soon.

Registration for the FIFA Fan Festival is free, with additional tiers costing between $45 and $325.

You can learn more on the FIFA Fan Festival's website.