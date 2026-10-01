Fired Gwinnett County deputy facing new sex crime charges after arrest in separate case, sheriff says

A former Gwinnett County deputy previously charged with child molestation is facing additional sex crime charges in connection with another investigation, this time out of Butts County, authorities say.

In a Facebook post, the Butts County Sheriff's Office announced that Rylee Conner Willis was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of B. Dean Patrick Road on Sept. 15.

While details about the investigation remain limited, authorities said that it involved the "alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a juvenile."

Willis faces charges that include rape, aggravated sodomy, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

Deputies also arrested Abigail Elaine Davidson during the search. She faces charges that include trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and party to a crime of child molestation.

Investigators say they have identified additional victims and expect that more charges will be coming as they review the evidence.

"As Sheriff, protecting our children is one of my highest responsibilities. It does not matter who you are, what position you hold, or where you work—no one is above the law, and no child should ever be a victim of abuse," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long wrote.

Willis had been fired from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in January after officials say a parent reported finding illicit messages between him and her daughter, who was under 16 years old. In that case, he was charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.