Watch CBS News
Local News

Gwinnett County deputy arrested on child molestation charges, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

A deputy with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is in custody facing child molestation and other charges, officials say.

Officials with the county's police department say their Special Victims Unit detectives arrested 21-year-old Rylee Willis of Stone Mountain this week after an investigation.

According to authorities, the agency received a report on Jan. 5 from a parent who said they found illicit messages from an adult to her daughter. The victim was under 16 years old.

Investigators identified Willis as the suspect, arresting him and charging him with two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

In a release on Facebook, the sheriff's office identified Willis as a probationary employee who is no longer employed by the agency.

"The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability," the department wrote.

Willis remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue