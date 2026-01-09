Gwinnett County deputy arrested on child molestation charges, police say

A deputy with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is in custody facing child molestation and other charges, officials say.

Officials with the county's police department say their Special Victims Unit detectives arrested 21-year-old Rylee Willis of Stone Mountain this week after an investigation.

According to authorities, the agency received a report on Jan. 5 from a parent who said they found illicit messages from an adult to her daughter. The victim was under 16 years old.

Investigators identified Willis as the suspect, arresting him and charging him with two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

In a release on Facebook, the sheriff's office identified Willis as a probationary employee who is no longer employed by the agency.

"The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability," the department wrote.

Willis remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.