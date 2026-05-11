Fire at Chamblee apartment complex displaces more than 75 residents, closes businesses

A fire at a Chamblee apartment and retail complex displaced more than 75 people and caused a partial roof collapse, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded around 4:37 p.m. Sunday to the Windsor Parkview Apartments along Peachtree Boulevard after reports of a fire on the roof.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said that crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof and immediately began evacuating people from the building.

Officials said the fire quickly spread across a portion of the roof, leading to a partial collapse.

Thankfully, firefighters said most of the damage appeared to be confined to the roof area.

Dozens of people were displaced on Mother's Day after a fire broke out at a Chamblee apartment complex. CBS News Atlanta

Many of the people living at the complex spent Monday waiting for answers about when they may be allowed back inside. Some told CBS News Atlanta they were especially worried about pets and belongings left behind during the evacuation.

"We didn't have to evacuate, as we were both already out of the house for Mother's Day stuff. But we still have all of our stuff up in the apartment, and we have two cats that are up there, and we're trying to figure out what exactly the plan is to get all that out of there," said resident Thomas Wheeler. Hours later, Wheeler and his girlfriend were reunited with their cats.

Others said the uncertainty following the fire has been frustrating.

"There's just a lot of people around with not a ton of information. The red cross was here. We got to interact with them. It was really a great experience at the Red Cross," said resident Macy Trego.

The fire also impacted businesses located beneath the apartments.

Some workers told CBS News Atlanta they still do not know when they may be able to return to work.

"I've gotta get paid. Rent is high right now," said Jeremy Snyder, who works at one of the businesses below the apartments.

Windsor Communities released a statement Monday saying it is working with the Red Cross to help displaced tenants.

"We are deeply saddened by yesterday's fire at Windsor Parkview Apartments, and our immediate focus is on supporting the residents and families impacted by this incident," a Windsor Communities spokesperson said. "We are grateful to the first responders and local agencies whose swift actions helped ensure residents were safely evacuated and cared for during a very difficult situation."

The company also said it is maintaining communication with people impacted by the fire while investigators continue working to determine the cause.

Fire officials said the fire may have started from an air conditioning unit on the roof, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Windsor Parkview opened in 2021 as part of Chamblee's redevelopment efforts along the Peachtree Boulevard corridor. CBS News Atlanta has also reached out to the City of Chamblee for additional information about the development's role in the city's broader revitalization plans.