FBI shares details on 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup training, safety preparations in Atlanta

Just as the City of Atlanta is preparing for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, so are local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, top public safety officials from the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department shared how they've been gearing up for the tournament. Two days later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta office shared more about its role in World Cup safety.

Marlo Graham, the special agent in charge of the FBI Atlanta field office, said preparing for the Men's World Cup is no different than getting ready for other large-scale events.

"The only thing that's different about FIFA is the duration," Graham said. "The duration is something that is unusual, right?"

Graham said the preparations involve routine and practice.

"Our tactical teams have been practicing commingled with other tactical teams from other agencies for months leading up to this," she said.

The agency is preparing for several scenarios, including the illegal use of drones and human trafficking.

"Our efforts include identifying traffickers, assisting victims, and working with victim advocacy organizations," Graham said.

Expect a no-fly zone around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park during the World Cup.

Graham said illegally using a drone could lead to fines of up to $100,000, the confiscation of the drone, and potential federal charges.

She said the FBI and local enforcement agencies have been training for months.

"Those teams have been prepared to take down drones with the assistance of FBI Marshals, Atlanta Police Department, and CBP," Graham said.

During Tuesday's Conversation with the Chiefs with Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire officials, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said they'll be in constant communication with the FBI.

"Those communications will continue all the way through the last day, but then they continue the day after the last game because terrorism can happen at any time, and we will continue that dialog with the FBI, the GBI, to make the adjustments that we need," Schierbaum said.

The FBI field office in Atlanta said there are currently no known threats to the World Cup games in the city. However, Graham wants people to be aware that hoax threats will not be tolerated.

"They remain a huge concern for large, public events," Graham said. "All threats, including those made by phone, text, email, or social media, will be taken seriously. Making threats is a federal crime."

Shawn Matthews, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for FBI Atlanta, said the Operational Support Branch will utilize several specialty teams and assets during the World Cup, including its bomb squad.

Matthews said bomb technicians will work with APD and other partner agencies throughout the event.

"Bomb techs will respond to suspicious packages, suspicious vehicles, or any other call-outs necessary in support of the event," Matthews said. "The public is encouraged, obviously, if you see something, say something."

Matthews said SWAT teams will also have a high level of visibility during the tournament, but their presence shouldn't be a cause for alarm.

"Teams are highly trained and prepared to respond and to deploy at a moment's notice to any type of threat in the City of Atlanta," Matthews said. "Their presence is intended to enhance public safety."

Graham said they are working with their partners to have an increased presence in every avenue related to FIFA, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"There's an increased presence everywhere," Graham said. "We are a part of that presence, and we will remain."