How Atlanta's first responders say they'll keep residents, visitors safe during FIFA World Cup

Months of preparation and anticipation are building as Atlanta gets ready to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup.

On June 15, the first of Atlanta's eight matches will kick off, bringing an expected 330,000 visitors to the region.

Brewhouse Cafe, a popular soccer bar in Little Five Points, is gearing up to host daily watch parties.

"We're going to have so many people here, so we have to staff up properly and make sure everyone gets to enjoy all the great food and atmosphere. We're excited," said Brewhouse Cafe Bar Manager Ben St. Clair.

St. Clair estimates at least 10,000 people will pass through during the World Cup and said the bar will implement its own safety protocols.

"We're going to have door people, wristbands—try to control the crowds as best we can," St. Clair said.

He's also confident in Atlanta's first responders.

"If we need help, I know they're right there if we need it," St. Clair said.

With less than three weeks until Atlanta's first match, the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department held a town hall to outline their preparations.

"It's going to be a lot of work by the men and women of the department, putting in a lot of hours, adjusting their normal assignments, being flexible, and by a leadership team that's not going to get much sleep for six weeks," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

During peak times, such as match days, Schierbaum said 750 officers will be assigned to game-day staffing, with 250 coming from outside agencies.

"Keep in mind, we have 1,840 sworn members in our department. So, doing the math, the majority of our officers will still be in the neighborhoods," Schierbaum said.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Chief Roderick Smith said his department is also fully staffed.

"You will see us fully staffed on a day-to-day basis for 24 hours," Smith said. "You will see anywhere from 250 to 300 firefighters prepared to respond at the paramedic level, assisting wherever needed across the city."

During the World Cup, Schierbaum said some officers will work 12-hour shifts, some will work 10-hour shifts, and others will work 8-hour shifts.

Additionally, 911 dispatchers have been moved to 12-hour shifts, doubling the number of people on each shift to prepare for a possible surge in emergency calls.

Atlanta Police has budgeted $24 million in overtime pay, and Atlanta Fire and Rescue has budgeted $18 million. Schierbaum said that money will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Atlanta Police also has several bilingual officers representing about 25 languages. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said these officers will be placed strategically.

Hampton also mentioned the iSpeak hotline as a resource.

"They can reference this hotline to get an interpreter any time, 24 hours a day, to assist anyone who has any encounter—not only with police, but also fire, public works, watershed," Hampton said. "This is an opportunity where no individual in the City of Atlanta will have any problem communicating with the city."

Atlanta police will begin wearing new, more recognizable uniforms starting June 1. Schierbaum said these were developed in consultation with the State Department to ensure officers are easily identified as police by visitors from around the world.

Schierbaum also addressed questions about immigration enforcement during the World Cup.

"We do not have any role in immigration enforcement, just like we do not have any role in tax enforcement or the EPA," Schierbaum said. "Our responsibility is to enforce the law in the city and uphold the Constitution."

First responders shared one clear message: If you see something, say something.

"This is really going to depend on Atlanta executing a safe FIFA game. If you see something, say something—and then send us something," Schierbaum said.