Father turns in 16-year-old son accused in Clayton County shootings, sheriff says

A 16-year-old Clayton County boy once described as "armed and dangerous" is now in custody after his father turned him in, authorities said.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen announced Tuesday that Lequan Stephens is now in custody following an investigation that began after a shooting in Lovejoy earlier this month. According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Lovejoy police were called on Saturday, Jan. 17, to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lovejoy Crossing Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and neck. The victim was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. Investigators said the suspect fired into the vehicle, striking the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Lovejoy police detectives later identified Stephens as the shooter and obtained aggravated assault warrants for his arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also secured warrants for Stephens in connection with a separate shooting in the 1300 block of Misty Ridge Court.

Lequan Stephens, 16, of Clayton County, Ga. Photo courtesy of Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said multiple law enforcement agencies worked together on a coordinated plan, carrying out operations at several homes connected to Stephens' relatives and acquaintances. Investigators made it clear that Stephens would not be able to hide or receive help.

On Tuesday, Stephens was turned in to the Clayton County Police Department by his father, the sheriff's office said.

Before his arrest, the sheriff's office had activated its Fugitive Squad and warned the public not to approach Stephens, urging anyone who spotted him to call 911.