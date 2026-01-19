Clayton County sheriff launches manhunt for "armed and dangerous" 16-year-old

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has activated its Fugitive Squad as deputies search for an "armed and dangerous" 16-year-old suspect wanted on felony charges.

Sheriff Levon Allen announced the move in a post on the department's Facebook page Sunday, identifying the teenage suspect as Lequan Stephens.

Lequan Stephens, 16. Photo courtesy of Clayton County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Stephens is wanted for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Authorities said additional felony charges are pending.

Deputies warned the public not to approach Stephens if he is seen.

Anyone who sees Stephens is urged to call 911 immediately.