Fans expecting intense competition as England takes on Argentina in Atlanta's last World Cup match

All eyes are on Atlanta as the city gets ready for its final FIFA Men's World Cup match on Wednesday.

The match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scheduled for 3 p.m., will determine whether Argentina or England will face Spain in the finals.

General admission tickets are sold out, and fans of both countries are expected to view the match at restaurants, bars, and pubs across Atlanta.

"We put our money into tickets all the way through the final and plane tickets through the final so we are invested right until the end," John Gallivan said. Gallivan traveled from southwest England.

John Gallivan traveled from southwest England to cheer on his country during the upcoming World Cup match. CBS News Atlanta

Grayson Odon, a teenager from Beaufort, South Carolina said he started to enjoy soccer after joining his high school team. Now, one of England's most well-known players is his personal favorite. He planned to attend a watch party in Decatur to cheer for him.

"I'm a big Jude Bellingham fan. He played at Real Madrid so I am very excited to see how he does tomorrow," Odon said.

Fans of both teams tell CBS Atlanta they expect to see a tight competition.

"A lot of heart a lot of passion from both teams a lot of nasty challenges a lot of heated exchanges," John Gallivan said.

Locations welcoming fans for watch parties Wednesday include Underground, Fado Irish Pub, and Decatur Watch Fest.

You can see more about road closures during the day's match and FIFA Fan Festival celebrations here.