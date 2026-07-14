Sold-out FIFA Fan Festival brings road closures to downtown Atlanta

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is winding down, but the celebrations are still drawing large crowds to downtown Atlanta.

The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park is sold out Monday and Tuesday as fans gather to watch the tournament's final matches.

To help manage traffic and enhance public safety, the city, in coordination with the Atlanta Department of Transportation, has closed several roads around Atlanta Stadium. The temporary closures are scheduled to be in effect from 10 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. on both days.

Photo courtesy of ATL DOT

Check out the full list of FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta road closures below:

Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW from Ivan Allen Blvd NW to Andrew Young International Blvd NW (Near the stadium)

Spring St. NW from Pine St. NW to Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW

Marietta St. NW from Ivan Allen Blvd NW to Ted Turner Dr. NW

Luckie St. NW from Ivan Allen Blvd NW to Baker St. Nw

Josh Portman Blvd. NW from Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW to Williams St. NW

Andrew Young International Blvd. NW from Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW to Williams St. NW.

Luckie St NW from Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW to Ted Turner Dr NW

Nassau St NW from Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW to Ted Turner Dr NW

Walton St NW from Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW to Ted Turner Dr NW

Ludacris, Atlanta Opera to perform at FIFA Fan Festival

Atlanta hip-hop superstar Ludacris is expected to headline the FIFA Fan Festival on Tuesday.

The rapper/actor is one of a handful of performers slated to hit the stage for guests at Centennial Park. The Atlanta Opera will also be there to entertain attendees, in addition to Brixla, Dane Robinson, and DJ Rasta Root. On Wednesday, the lineup includes the Universoul Circus, the GSU Panther Band, Unidos Atlanta Escola de Samba, and more.