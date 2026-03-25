Family speaks as Cobb County police near end of hanging death investigation: "Your compassion has meant more than we can express"

The family of a 21-year-old man found dead in a Cobb County park is speaking out, thanking the community for its support while asking for privacy as investigators near the end of the case.

Police say the death of Kyle Bassinga is not considered suspicious. According to the Cobb County Police Department, investigators determined Bassinga was alone at the time of his death and found no signs of foul play.

Bassinga was found Feb. 18 in a wooded area of Fair Oaks Park. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence during the investigation.

In a statement released through police, Bassinga's family expressed gratitude for the support they've received.

"Our family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of concern, prayers, and support from the community during this incredibly difficult time. Your compassion has meant more to us than we can fully express," the family said.

They described Bassinga as "a kind, thoughtful, and smart young man who loved nature, music, and the people around him," adding that he "was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed."

The family said they are working with investigators and trust the process moving forward.

"We are working with local authorities and trust the process that is underway. For clarity, we are not affiliated with or represented by any organization or third party. All official communications from our family will be conveyed through law enforcement."

They also asked for privacy as they grieve.

"Out of consideration for Kyle and our family's privacy, we will not be discussing specific details related to the case publicly. We respectfully ask the community and the media to allow us the space and privacy needed to grieve and begin our healing process."

The family praised investigators for their work and urged the public to avoid speculation.

"The Cobb County Police Department, along with the broader senior law enforcement team, has been professional, transparent, and diligent as they continue their work on this case. We encourage everyone to rely on official updates and avoid speculation."

Police say the investigation is nearing completion, with final autopsy results still pending.