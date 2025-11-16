Family of Rev. Jesse Jackson gives update on his condition

The family of the Rev. Jesse Jackson provided an update on Sunday afternoon about the condition of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder. Jackson was admitted to the hospital last week.

The family in a statement said that Jackson's condition is stabilized and he is breathing without the assistance of machines.

"In fact, today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season," said his son, Yusef Jackson.

They said he remains under the care of doctors while managing his progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP, a neurological disorder. Jackson was diagnosed with the disorder back in April.

Sources told CBS News Chicago earlier Sunday that Jackson has been on medication for a few days to keep his blood pressure stable, but his medical team is trying to wean him off the medication.

CBS News Chicago has also learned that friends and family are flying into Chicago from around the country to be by Jackson's side.

The family said they extend their gratitude toward the medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Jackson is being treated. They said they're also grateful for the prayers and wishes toward Jackson.