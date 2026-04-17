Family-focused Boom Ball debuts in metro Atlanta, putting kids at center of game

A new family-friendly baseball experience is making its Atlanta debut, and it's all about getting kids in on the fun.

Boom Ball is a brand of co-ed baseball that combines sports, entertainment, and fan interaction.

"It's something that every community in the world needs," said Keith Cornell. "It's for the younger generation to be touched, to give the joy of baseball to them, and to have fun with it."

Keith's son Zach Cornell plays first place on Boom Ball's Lucky Llamas, one of the two touring teams.

Keith traveled to Phoenix to watch Zach and Boom Ball's inaugural game.

"Early in the game, there was a scene where one of the athletes who wasn't on the field came up into the stands, and about 20 to 25 kids were chasing her up and down the steps of that stadium, and it may not mean much to us as adults, but those little kids will never forget that," he said.

Zach Cornell may be a familiar face to fans.

The 28-year-old former minor league player in the Washington Nationals organization starred in the latest season of CBS's "Big Brother."

Now, he's returning home and stepping into a new role, ready to give kids an experience they won't forget.

"If you guys come to the game in Lawrenceville, Georgia, I will have multiple bats to be given out to kids, a bunch of hats, a bunch of different, silly bands, all that types of stuff," Zach said.

His favorite part of Boom Ball, he said, is meeting and interacting with the kids.

"I literally, last game, gave my batting gloves to a kid, and so the ultimate goal is to create an experience where the fans can really relate to the players and then go see them perform on the field," Zach said.

Cornell said the jump from reality TV to Boom Ball pushed him to embrace new challenges head-on.

He now wants to use his platform to spread a message of confidence and personal growth, encouraging fans to step out of their comfort zones.

"I've said yes to every single opportunity," Zach told CBS News Atlanta. "I had multiple different opportunities where I got to the final audition, and I got so close so many different times where it's like, ultimately, if you keep saying yes and putting yourself into uncomfortable positions, that's when you see the blessings, and so that's what I would encourage all the people in Atlanta to do, is whenever you put yourself outside of your comfort zone, in places you can grow, that's where you see the best results in life."

Zach said Boom Ball reached out to him after Season 27 of "Big Brother."

His father, Keith, is excited to take part in the action this weekend in the place they call home.

He's also encouraging fans to come out.

"I remember I was a coach for Zack's T-ball League, and I got so involved in the game when they made a mistake, I was up on the fence grabbing it, and it was just so intense. That's not what baseball is about. Baseball supposed to be fun, and to give back to these kids is just incredible," Keith said. "I don't think it's something you'll ever forget."

Boom Ball takes over Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville this Saturday at 7 p.m. Boom Fest starts at 5, giving fans a chance to hang out with the team before the game.